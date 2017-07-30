NIGHTWISH To Headline Norway Rock 2018
July 30, 2017, 16 minutes ago
Nightwish recently announced a nine month long Decades World Tour 2018 , starting with the release of 2CD collection entitled Decades, which will be released on March 9th, 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The setlist on this world tour will include rarities from previous eras with some new twists. The band has now been confirmed as headliners for the Norway Rock 2018 festival, which takes place July 6th - 8th in Kvinesdal, as part of the tour. Go to this location for event information.
Decades: World Tour 2018 tour dates:
March
9 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernable
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore
12 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
13 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Theater
14 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
17 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
18 - Albany, NY - The Egg
20 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
23 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre
24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
26 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
28 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre
29 - St. Louis, MO - Touhill Performing Arts Center
30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Myth
31 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
April
2 - Omaha, NB - Sokol Auditorium
3 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
5 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Aud
6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
7 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theater
8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
12 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theatre
13 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
14 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
15 - Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
17 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
19 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theater
21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing
22 - Miami, FL - Olympia Theater