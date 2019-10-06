NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Announces Netherlands Solo Tour For January 2020

Floor Jansen, vocalist for Finland-based symphonic metal masters Nightwish, has announced a short solo tour in January 2020 for the Netherlands. Her set will features songs from her career, including ones she performed on the Dutch reality TV show, Beste Zangers. More details will be revealed soon.

Dates are as follows:

January

23 - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, Netherlands

24 - De Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands

26 - Parkstad Limburg Theaters - Heerlen, Netherlands

28 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

29 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

30 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

Nightwish are currently working on their upcoming ninth studio album, set to be released in spring 2020. Jansen recently checked in via Twitter, revealing the band is in the midst of shooting a new video for the album: