NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Announces Netherlands Solo Tour For January 2020
October 6, 2019, 31 minutes ago
Floor Jansen, vocalist for Finland-based symphonic metal masters Nightwish, has announced a short solo tour in January 2020 for the Netherlands. Her set will features songs from her career, including ones she performed on the Dutch reality TV show, Beste Zangers. More details will be revealed soon.
Dates are as follows:
January
23 - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, Netherlands
24 - De Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands
26 - Parkstad Limburg Theaters - Heerlen, Netherlands
28 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands
29 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands
30 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
Nightwish are currently working on their upcoming ninth studio album, set to be released in spring 2020. Jansen recently checked in via Twitter, revealing the band is in the midst of shooting a new video for the album:
I’m in Helsinki with @NightwishBand to make a music video for our upcoming new album!
It’s unlike anything we have ever done before and I am enjoying the process of making this very much! It’s really something else! And I really can’t say anything more...I know...I’m sorry! 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZIpH7vTGwc
— Floor Jansen (@FloorJansen_) 1. Oktober 2019