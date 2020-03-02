NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Calls SKUNK ANANSIE Singer SKIN Her "Rock Goddess" - "She Dares To Be Different And Speak Her Mind"

Guesting on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker's rock God segment, aired via the BBC, Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen revealed Skunk Anansie vocalist Skin is her rock goddess.

Floor: "I chose her because I think she, first and foremost, has an amazing voice. As a vocalist, that was the thing I appreciate her most for. Besides the fact, she writes fantastic music; bound-breaking stuff. She dares to be different and stand out and speak her mind, both on stage as well as behind the scenes. I think that's something to be mentioned for. Even though I think 'rock god' is a big word, I think she is very down to earth."

Check out the interview here.

Skunk Anansie have shared the video for their powerful new single "This Means War", which features live footage of the iconic rock group on stage at Pol’and’Rock festival last year where they headlined to a huge crowd of over 850,000 fans. The track is a super-charged, rallying anthem with vocal powerhouse Skin’s fiery and provocative lyrics commanding you to sit up and listen.

The video premiered exclusively with Kerrang! where Skin explained, “We wrote this track just before we went on tour last summer, it totally stood out as a fan favourite and never left the setlist. So we’re really happy to release a finished version produced by the magnificent Tom Dalgety. Enjoy!”

It follows last year’s single "What You Do For Love", which was the band’s first instalment of new music in three years and garnered airplay on BBC Radio 2. Both tracks will be made available as a limited run collector’s edition’ double A-side vinyl 7” in April, with pre-orders available via here.

Skunk Anansie are also thrilled to have been announced as part of this year’s Meltdown Festival, on London’s South Bank, which has been curated by music, film and fashion icon Grace Jones. They will be playing at the Royal Festival Hall on Thursday, June 18th. Southbank Centre members can get access to tickets from Wednesday, February 12th and general sale starts Friday, February 14th.

The news comes hot on the heels of their 2020 UK headline tour being announced, which sees them playing venues across the UK throughout the year. Tickets for Skunk Anansie’s headline tour are available at GigsAndTours.com and Ticketmaster.

UK Tour dates:

June

17 –The LCR UEA - Norwich

18 – Meltdown Festival - London

19 – O2 Academy - Sheffield

20 – O2 Academy 1 - Birmingham

October

26 – G Live - Guildford

27 – O2 Academy - Leicester

28 – Leas Cliff Hall - Folkestone

November

28 – The Engine Shed - Lincoln

29 – Rock City - Nottingham

December

1 – O2 Academy - Glasgow

2 – O2 Academy - Newcastle

3 – O2 Academy - Leeds

5 – Cardiff University - Cardiff

6 – O2 Academy - Bristol

7 – O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester

9 – Dome - Brighton

10 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge