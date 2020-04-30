NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN - "I Hope This Whole Situation Inspires People To Better Their Ways"

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen recently spoke with Australia's Heavy about the band's chart-topping new album, Human. :II: Nature. She also offered her thoughts of the COVID-19 virus that currently has the world in a chokehold.

Jansen: "The album taps into the love for life and into the love for nature and the positive things of us humans. Because now you can say, 'Yeah, we destroyed the planet,' and 'We don't know how to take care of ourselves.' You have all this doom thinking everywhere. That's not really productive, either. We've been doing great things, but we can also say that there are probably better ways to take care of the planet that we're living in, and I hope this whole situation inspires people to better their ways."

Nightwish recently released their long-awaited ninth record, Human. :II: Nature., that has now conquered the charts worldwide, including #1 in their home-country Finland and Germany and #2 in Canada, Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. Further chart-entries below.

