NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN - "I Think We've Made A Very Cool New Album"; Video

In a new interview with FaceCulture (watch below), Nightwish singer Floor Jansen discusses the band's forthcoming new album, expected in the first quarter of 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

Says Floor: "I think we've made a very cool new album. I'm very, very happy with it. I can't really say too much about it, because there are a couple of things that are the same, a coupe of things that are different. But all I can say is I'm very happy with it and I'm very excited about it. And I think people that already knew Nightwish will really enjoy this."

Nightwish recently announced that they will be returning to Europe on their upcoming 2020 world tour. The band have already announced a show in Amsterdam - which sold more than 15,000 tickets in just a few days - swiftly followed up by an additional show at the same venue, alongside shows in Russia, Belarus and the Ukraine. Now infamous for their unique songwriting, visual stage designs and pyro effects, Finnish symphonic metal heroes Nightwish promise to take their audience on a spectacular audiovisual journey once again.

Dates:

November

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

21 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome

23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

24 - Amsterdam, netherlands - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

25 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

26 - Antwerp, belgium - Lotto Arena

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

December

3 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

4 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

9 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

12 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

16 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

18 - London, UK - SSE Arena Wembley