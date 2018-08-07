NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN On Songwrting - "TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN Does It All; I Wouldn't Even Dare To Touch It" (Video)

TotalRock Radio caught up with Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen at this year's edition of the Wacken Open Air. In the clip below she discusses the band's plans for a new studio album, her second official record as the voice of Nightwish, and the band's creative process.

Nightwish keyboardist / founder Tuomas Holopainen is featured in a Q&A session below, which took place at the Kitee International Music And Art Festival in Kitee, Finland earlier this month. He discusses the making of the band's next album, which he stated previously won't be released until 2020.