NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Posts Storytime Episode #3 Featuring AMARANTHE Singer ELIZE RYD (Video)
July 27, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in with an update on her ongoing Storytime series on YouTube:
"Today's episode is about my journey across Northern Europe, which started six years ago, and on top of that I talk with Elize Ryd from Amaranthe about their new upcoming album and single."
Jansen recently launched a new online series called Floor Finds, featuring conversation with a guest that does not necessarily center on music. Check out the new episode below.
Floor: "For the second installment of Floor Finds I talked with Elize Ryd about what makes singing live so special. What is your most memorable memory of attending a live show?"