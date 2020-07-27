NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Posts Storytime Episode #3 Featuring AMARANTHE Singer ELIZE RYD (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checked in with an update on her ongoing Storytime series on YouTube:

"Today's episode is about my journey across Northern Europe, which started six years ago, and on top of that I talk with Elize Ryd from Amaranthe about their new upcoming album and single."

Jansen recently launched a new online series called Floor Finds, featuring conversation with a guest that does not necessarily center on music. Check out the new episode below.

Floor: "For the second installment of Floor Finds I talked with Elize Ryd about what makes singing live so special. What is your most memorable memory of attending a live show?"