NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Talks Possibility Of Recording A Solo Album - "I Cannot Imagine It Would Be Rock Or Metal"

During her latest live Instagram chat, Nightwish vocalist commented on the suggestions that she record a solo album, and that if she was to pursue auch a project it is highly unliklely it would be metal.

Floor: "Since I am at home more (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), I do have more time to write. It doesn't mean that all of a sudden I've become super creative and I know exactly what I want, but it's lovely to have time to think about that and to see what comes out. I cannot imagine it would be rock or metal. If you're in a band with a songwriter such as Tuomas Holopainen, it's a little bit hard to come up with something - anything - better, I would say, and I only say that out of love and respect for him. Plus, after 20 years of metal, wouldn't it be lovely to do something completely different for me? That's how I feel."

Check out the complete stream below.

"Take a look in the kitchen, that is the recordings of (Dutch-language song) 'De Beelden Blijven'," says Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen. "It has been an amazing honour to sing this song written by Han Kooreneef for War Child. Enjoy this quick take!"

Jansen elaborates further, "Footage from my recording session mixed, overlayed with the end result! Not all audio was taken from this take, but I hope you enjoy it nonetheless!"

Says Floor: "Proud to announce this special project! I sang on the song called ‘De Beelden Blijven’ for the documentary Kinderen In Oorlog: 75 Jaar Later. in cooperation with @War Child Holland and @SBS6. All info and the song is now in Dutch. But! An English version will also be released!!!"

Further information (in Dutch) can be found here.