NIKKI SIXX - American Idol Producers Want SIXX:A.M. / MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist To Join Judges Panel For New Season

TMZ are reporting that, according to their sources, American Idol producers and ABC want Mötley Crüe co-founder/bassist Nikki Sixx to join the judges panel for the upcoming new season of the famed singing competition.

If a deal is made, Nikki would join Katy Perry (already confirmed) at the judges table. Producers are also trying to strike a deal with Lionel Richie. Stay tuned for updates.

Sixx recently has announced his “unofficial” retirement from touring life. He posted the following message via social media:

“For those of you asking, Ive been playing in bands and touring the world for 40 years... I have no immediate tour plans unless I get a wild hair up my ass or something or somebody really inspirational comes along.

“Since Ive been home Ive just been writing music non stop, recording with other artists, taking vocal, bass and guitar lessons and focusing on photography.... Money has never been and isn't a driving force for me. Let the chips fall where they fall.

“So I guess I'm unofficially retired or maybe just expired at this time... Nice to give 100% of my time to my wife and kids.

“Got a couple Sixx:Am albums coming out soon and 1 book this year... Sixx Sense radio is the biggest syndicated radio show in the world and that going on 8 years. I got 2 books in the works and I am in talks to develop a TV show (not reality) as well as The Dirt for Netflix and The Heroin Diaries Play... YUP, I AM RETIRED… HAHA.”

