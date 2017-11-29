NIKKI SIXX Among Artists Scheduled To Tell DAVID BOWIE Song Stories At Free Event In New York

Sonos, the leader in whole home audio, has teamed up with Mick Rock, Nikki Sixx, Mark Mothersbaugh and Meredith Graves to present Sonos Song Stories: Bowie - an intimate event at the Sonos Store in Soho honouring the work and legacy of David Bowie as told through powerful stories of artists and fans alike with the help of the new Sonos One with Amazon Alexa. The event will take place Tuesday, December 5th, offering fans a one-of-a-kind experience to listen to never-before-heard stories about Bowie, paired with the songs forever linked to those memories on Sonos One - the smart speaker for music lovers.

The immersive, free event will debut exclusive content, unveiling an original photo display curated by cultural commentator, Paul Gorman, which features rarely seen images of Bowie's New York City life taken by photographers including Mick Rock, Bob Gruen, and more. Sonos will then welcome artists and creators influenced by Bowie, including legendary rock photographer, Mick Rock; bassist and co-founder of Mötley Crüe, Nikki Sixx; composer and founding member of Devo, Mark Mothersbaugh; and music journalist (currently host of MTV News) and front-person of Perfect Pussy, Meredith Graves to share powerful, personal memories of Bowie and the accompanying songs that perfectly soundtrack the memory.

The New York edition of Sonos Song Stories: Bowie is a continuation of a series of chats that kicked off at the recently opened Sonos Store in the Seven Dials neighbourhood of London, England. The inaugural event, hosted by Miranda Sawyer on November 15th and 17th, featured rarely-seen images of Bowie's London life captured by Mick Rock, Brian Duffy, Rolf Adlercreutz (Alamy) and Mike Maloney; the evening also included powerful, Bowie-inspired memories and stories as told by Nick Rhodes, Goldie, Graham Coxon, Carl Barat, Peaches and Rostam.

Sonos Song Stories: Bowie is a free event and fans can register for a chance to hear these never-before shared stories in New York City at sonos.com/bowie.

Note: The Mick Rock photo accompanying this piece is of David Bowie on board the SS Canberra about to sail to New York, Southampton, January 1973.

(Top photo - Courtney Sixx)