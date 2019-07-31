NIKKI SIXX And Wife Welcome Baby Girl - "Fatherhood Has Been The Greatest Joy In My Life," Says MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist

Congratulations to Nikki Sixx and his wife Courtney, who have announced the arrival of their daughter, Ruby Sixx.

The Mötley Crüe bassist took to Facebook to share the news: "Saturday night my wife Courtney and I welcomed into our world and family a very beautiful baby girl named Ruby Sixx. A spunky little girl with a full head of hair making her the 5th Sixx, joining her two sisters and two brothers. Fatherhood has been the greatest joy in my life... and @how2girl is a real natural as a mom. I would like to thank our family and friends for all the love and support (and flowers). We are already sleep training her with a metronome and I got her a pink bass."



(Photo - Courtney Sixx)