NIKKI SIXX - Casting For The Heroin Diaries Broadway Play Adaptation To Begin Soon

It was reported back in 2015 that Nikki Sixx (Sixx:A.M., Mötley Crüe) was working on a Broadway play based on his memoir, The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star, according to The Washington Post.

Speaking at The Last Ever European Press Conference at The Law Society in London on June 5th, 2015 Nikki said: "The Broadway play is based on the The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star book. We are working on that. It's hard with the mother ship that is Mötley Crüe it takes so much time but it's our number one priority, it always has been."

Sixx checked in with the following update on the project via Facebook on April 1st:

"End of a long and productive week working on The Heroin Diaries play. Really exciting to finally be digging into the details and talking through set design and music for the theater stage (obviously I have a lot of experience with set design which is helpful but a theatrical presentation is different in a lot of ways). We have a great team and I am learning a lot. Really grateful we have the people we have for this show.

The music is now laced in with the dialogue. Most of the songs are written already but I might need to write one more to fill a gap. Next up after I recover from (shoulder) surgery next week is casting. Have a great weekend."

Netflix is in talks to make a movie about the rise of 1980s heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, reports Anthony D'Alessandro of Deadline.com. Dirt is based on the New York Times bestseller The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, which was written by Crüe members Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Nikki Sixx, along with author Neil Strauss. The bandmembers also will serve as co-producers on the Netflix film.

The script is being penned by Rich Wilkes and Californication creator Tom Kapinos, the latter a die-hard fan of ’70s and ’80s rock music. Quite often storylines on Californication involved author protagonist Hank Moody (David Duchovny) intersecting with the crazed, late-night life of Hollywood’s music biz. Dirt previously was being developed at Focus, and prior to that at Paramount.

In other news, Nikki Sixx - who currently plays in Sixx:A.M. alongside James Michael and DJ Ashba - has just posted the following admission on Facebook: "Been playing a minimum of 2 hours a day ( sometimes up to 6 hours )....Really enjoying taking guitar, bass and vocal lessons online too...Pushing outside of just the rock box to open my mind up more musically..ONE THING FOR SURE...YOU NEVER NEED TO GIVE UP ON BETTERING YOURSELF AT WHAT YOU LOVE IN LIFE...#AgeIsNotAnCage"