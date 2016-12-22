NIKKI SIXX Ditches Twitter And Facebook To "Get Back To What's Real In Life"

On the December 13th instalment of the syndicated radio show Sixx Sense, Nikki Sixx (Sixx:A.M., Mötley Crüe) discussed his decision to delete his Twitter and Facebook accounts, while leaving his Instagram account active. Check out the conversation with co-host Jenn Marino.

Nikki: "First I deleted the app off my phone and then I went and deleted the accounts. And I did it on my birthday. It's, like, 'Happy birthday to me.' The reason is I want to get back to what's real in my life, like playing guitar more and focusing on photography. And I'm thinking about going through some of my work and maybe doing a couple of gallery showings next year. Focusing on lyrics and short stories and being a better father, hanging out with my dogs, my friends. And I just felt, personally, that I was spending too much time on my phone."

Sixx had almost 750,000 followers on Twitter and close to 500,000 followers on Facebook. Check out his Instagram page, dedicated to his photography work, here.