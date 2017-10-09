NIKKI SIXX Goes Deeper With DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN In New Video Interview

While stopping by the Sixx Sense Studios to do My Favorite Riff, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen also took some time to talk with Mötley Crüe / Sixx:A.M. bassist Nikki Sixx about the recent reissue of Hysteria, marking the 30th Anniversary of this legendary album from 1987.

“Phil Collen from Def Leppard takes apart some of the band's most iconic songs on this episode of My Favorite Riff, our video series where some of the world’s greatest guitar and bass players, along with future stars, talk about music, gear, and most importantly, riffs.

“Phil explains what lessons producer Mutt Lange taught him, how Mick Ronson inspired him and the amazing experience he had playing with Jeff Beck. He also breaks down his gear, the essence of his style, his top five guitarists, and much more.”