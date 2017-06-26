NIKKI SIXX - “I Guess I'm Unofficially Retired, Or Maybe Just Expired”

Nikki Sixx (Sixx:A.M., Mötley Crüe) has announced his “unofficial” retirement from touring life. He’s posted the following message via social media:

“For those of you asking, Ive been playing in bands and touring the world for 40 years... I have no immediate tour plans unless I get a wild hair up my ass or something or somebody really inspirational comes along.

“Since Ive been home Ive just been writing music non stop, recording with other artists, taking vocal, bass and guitar lessons and focusing on photography.... Money has never been and isn't a driving force for me. Let the chips fall where they fall.

“So I guess I'm unofficially retired or maybe just expired at this time... Nice to give 100% of my time to my wife and kids.

“Got a couple Sixx:Am albums coming out soon and 1 book this year... Sixx Sense radio is the biggest syndicated radio show in the world and that going on 8 years. I got 2 books in the works and I am in talks to develop a TV show (not reality) as well as The Dirt for Netflix and The Heroin Diaries Play... YUP, I AM RETIRED… HAHA.”

