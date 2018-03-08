NIKKI SIXX - "I Wrote A Song Yesterday That Sounded Just Like MÖTLEY CRÜE Called 'The Dirt'"

Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe, Sixx:A.M.) has been rather prolific on Facebook lately, posting the following admissions:

"Writers write... Don’t let the critic in your head slow down the flow. Always say yes to the idea that pops into your head... Give the creative idea a soft place to land. Don’t fight with the idea. If it isn’t right, write another idea. Writers write. It’s ok to throw it out, but it’s never gonna advance your work by saying no first. Let the ego die a stubborn death at the door and don’t work with people who don’t understand this simple concept. It’s not how good you are at your instrument either. Some of the greatest songs have been simple, hooky, addictive masterpieces written around 3-4 basic chords... I try to write a verse and chorus everyday. Just for me, because it’s fun. 90% of the time I don’t even record it. It’s great practice to practice songwriting...​"

Another entry reads:

"I can't tell you how much I am enjoying being off the road (for now) and being able to really focus on just being an artist. I have been on a daily mission to reconnect with my original purpose in life (and yes, that idea can multiply)... It's the moment when you know that what you're doing RIGHT THEN is your destiny... I don't feel I lost my way, but I know I was too damn busy sometimes to create without interruption, and so that process slowed down for me. (That's one reason I left radio). On paper many would disagree. I was in one of the biggest bands in the world - Motley Crue. I had a side band or two, one of which will have a greatest hits album soon. I've had three books on the New York Times list. One is being turned into a musical, one a movie, and the other one kickstarted me to do my first gallery show for Leica Cameras - and having my own signature camera too (WOW)."

"The creative life has been good to me. Eight years ago I started Sixx Sense, which when we ended, it was the biggest syndicated rock radio show in the world. But I gotta a lot of years to go and I have so many more ideas to get out... Right now the idea for me is to just let it happen, be assertive and diligent. But having patience because it's taking a lot of time (Uninterrupted time)... Even though it's kinda weird on social media, I still wanted to tell you how grateful I am for your support for many, many years.. Have a good week."

"PS... I wrote a song yesterday that sounded just like Motley Crue... Made me miss the boys... It's called 'The Dirt'."

(Photo courtesy of Courtney Sixx)