NIKKI SIXX Jams MÖTLEY CRÜE Songs With CHEVY METAL On Stage In Los Angeles; Video

On December 22nd, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx joined Chevy Metal during an outdoor charity concert at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank where they performed "Looks That Kill" and "Live Wire".

Chevy Metal is the cover band led by Taylor Hawkins and Wiley Hodgen of Foo Fighters. Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

In other Crüe news, Vince Neil recently posted the following brief message on Twitter that is sure to please the band's diehard fans:

Wow!!! Just left Netflix offices. Just saw “The Dirt” movie!! Fuckin awesome!! Can’t wait for everyone to see it! Released March 22!! Yea!!!— Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) December 2, 2018

In a recent interview with Billboard, producer Howard Benson discusses working on music for the biopic The Dirt, the film adaptation of the Mötley Crüe biography The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band by Neil Strauss.

"I had the greatest time ever doing that," says Benson. "I haven’t done that many films but I loved the process. You had to be on your A-game the whole time. You’re constantly going back and forth between the music supervisors, the director, the producers; you have to make changes on the fly. I would do it again in a second.

"The secret weapon we found was this kid named Timmy [Craven], he was the lead singer of a band called Motley Inc., which is a Mötley Crüe cover band. I think the supervisors found him. He’s an LAPD underwater rescue guy. He’s like six-four; he could break you into pieces. And then he opens his mouth and he’s Vince Neil."

Asked if he's ever crossed paths with Mötley Crüe, Benson responds: "I did once because I was in a really bad band in L.A. when I first got out here. We used to play across the street at the Viper Room [then called the Central] and they were playing at The Whisky. I remember we had nobody at our shows, and they had people around the block. I remember looking at them all dressed up in their stuff and I remember saying to my guitar player, “Ah, that stuff’s so of-the-moment. It’ll never last. We’re real musicians over here!"

Read more at Billboard.

Mötley Crüe have been working on four new songs with producer Bob Rock for The Dirt. Nikki Sixx recently took to Twitter, posting the following: "Fück can I just say it? I’m listening to the roughs of the new Mötley Crüe and it feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds."

In response to a question on how the new songs will fit in, since the film is based on the band's past, Nikki Sixx responded: "You can trust us these are ball busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. Its our movie. We know what we're doing."