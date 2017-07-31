NIKKI SIXX - "MÖTLEY CRÜE Didn't End In A Good Way"

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx recently guested on episode 369 of the Let There Be Talk podcast, hosted by rock 'n roll comedian Dean Delray, which can be heard via the Soundcloud audio player below.

Sixx was asked if he's been in contact with any of his Mötley bandmates since the end of The Final Tour on December 31st, 2015. "I talked to Vince (Neil, vocals)," answered Nikki. "Me and Vince talk and text back and forth. He's a texter, like me. And I've reached out to Tommy (Lee, drums) and Mick (Mars, guitar) a couple of times, I haven't gotten anything back."

"When it ended, man, it didn't end in a good way," recalls Nikki. "We're all in different ways. But as time went on, I was, like, 'I'm just gonna reach out,' because we were there together in the beginning. I don't wanna reach out and put the band back together; I was just, like, 'Hey, man…,' just reaching out."

"It became four men with different ideas," said Sixx. "Sometimes you have a band and you go, 'There's four guys with the same idea: Metallica.' They were, like, 'This is what we are. We are metal. It's even in our name.' Even though they had some crazy albums here and there, they figured it out. And towards the end, I think our version of figuring it out was, 'Let's just leave our legacy for what it was.'"

"We all wanted something in the beginning, and later, we all wanted something different. And just because I wanted it to be the same thing and somebody else might have wanted it to be a different version of that doesn't make them a bad person. It just means it was time for us not to be a band anymore."

"Music changes, people change. It's okay to change, it's okay to be dysfunctional, it's okay to let it go. And I haven't gone in the press or anywhere and talked bad about anybody in the band. I don't think that I need to do that. I think that my frustrations in Mötley Crüe probably equal other guys' frustrations in Mötley Crüe. But when you boil it all down… You ask me if I've talked to anybody in the band… I've reached out, because it's, like, 'Hey, man. How are you guys doing?' That's it. Like back to that first day in rehearsal."

"I don't really care if Mick Mars wants to fly from the Eiffel Tower with a fucking flametorch, playing fucking Steve Ray Vaughan licks in a fucking push-up bra. It's like, great! That's not why I'm calling. I don't need anything. I'm not calling you because I'm gonna try to incentivize you to do something. I just was reaching out. But when it first ended, I wasn't reaching out. I'm just softening a little bit."