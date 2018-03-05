NIKKI SIXX Nears Completion Of His Third Book

Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe, Sixx:A.M.) has revealed via Instagram that he's almost finished writing his new, as yet untitled book.

"350 more pages to go. Book number 3. Chapter 1 'The Benefit Of The Struggle.' Writing books, poetry, short stories and lyrics takes me outta my comfort zone which is exactly what I need in life to progress as an artist... Highly recommend writing a paragraph on exactly what you're feeling daily. It will improve your life. By the way, I was thrown out of school and never graduated (I wish I had). But the truth is, you can educate yourself. Now I sure the hell can't spell great, but that won't and never has held me back from my love of WORDS..."

Nikki's first book, The Heroin Diaries, was published in 2007. His second book, This Is Gonna Hurt, was published in 2011.

(Photos courtesy of Courtney Sixx)