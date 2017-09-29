NIKKI SIXX Pens Powerful LA Times Op-Ed On His Addiction Struggles And Modern Opioid Crisis

Nikki Sixx has partnered with the Los Angeles Times in an op-ed taking on America’s opioid epidemic from a recovering addict’s perspective. A digital version of the article can be found here.

Following ten years of advocating for addicts, Sixx will be reissuing his New York Times Bestselling novel, The Heroin Diaries, with two new, updated chapters on October 24th via Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster. Additionally, Sixx: A.M. will be releasing a tenth anniversary edition of The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack in multiple formats (including digital album, CD, CD/DVD and vinyl LP) via Eleven Seven Music on October 27th, featuring three newly reimagined tracks - including “Life Is Beautiful”. Exclusive pre-orders are available exclusively on PledgeMusic.

Sixx’s first ever photography gallery, in collaboration with Leica Camera, entitled Conversations with Angels opens on October 4th in Los Angeles. Proceeds from all sales of Nikki Sixx’s gallery exhibits depicting homelessness will benefit Covenant House California, Los Angeles to raise funds for a photography room & program for Covenant House residents.

