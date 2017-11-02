NIKKI SIXX Releases My Favorite Riff, Deeper With NITA STRAUSS Episodes

In this episode of My Favorite Riff, Mötley Crüe / Sixx:A.M. bassist Nikki Sixx welcomes Nita Strauss who's been shredding on tour with Alice Cooper since 2014. She talks about bending notes, pinch harmonics and her guitar hero Steve Vai.

Subsequently, Nikki sits down with Nita Strauss to talk about her experiences and perspectives in the rock world, touring constantly, but working on her own projects as well. They also discuss the importance of how guitars feel, and then had Josh V join in to speak on how relationships and management mix in this crazy business called rock n' roll.