NIKKI SIXX Releases My Favorite Riff, Deeper With STEVE VAI Episodes

Mötley Crüe / Sixx:A.M. bassist Nikki Sixx has released a new episode of his My Favorite Riff series, this time featuring guitarist Steve Vai (David Lee Roth, Whitesnake).

"Legendary shredder and melter of faces, Steve Vai, talks about the mentoring he received from Frank Zappa, his favorite Led Zeppelin songs and more on this episode of My Favorite Riff, our video series where some of the world’s greatest guitar and bass players, along with future stars, talk about music, gear, and most importantly, riffs."

Subsequently, Nikki sits down with Steve Vai and they go over just about everything from old memories and Frank Zappa to learning guitar and composing music, in this brand new episode of Deeper: