Billy Sheehan is a world class bass player whose long list of accomplishments include: Talas, David Lee Roth, Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs, and Sons Of Apollo, to name but a few. For this episode of My Favorite Riff with Mötley Crüe / Sixx:A.M. bassist Nikki Sixx, Billy deconstructs his gear, demonstrates his distinctive style and talks his pre-show ritual.

