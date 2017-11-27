NIKKI SIXX Releases My Favorite Riff With BUCKCHERRY Guitarist STEVIE D.

In the latest episode of My Favorite Riff, former Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx welcomes his friend Stevie D (Buckcherry, Josh Todd And The Conflict) into the studio. Stevie tells Nikki why he switched from sports to music, about getting lost in the notes, and how he was forced to play "Stairway To Heaven" for his mother's friends.

Josh Todd & The Conflict have released a new music video for “Rain”, which comes off their debut album, Year Of The Tiger, out September 15th via Century Media Records. The conceptual clip was directed by Billy Jayne (Buckcherry) and shot in downtown Los Angeles.

Todd states: “The song ‘Rain' I actually wrote acapella with my voice to start. I had all the lyrics and melodies written when I sang it to Stevie (guitars). I told him that I wanted a 'we will rock you' beat with stomps and hand claps with a signature guitar solo. I left the the track with him and shortly thereafter the song basically wrote itself. Stevie accomplished everything musically that I wanted and wrapped it up with some nice dynamics.

"At that time I wanted the lyrics to reflect my thoughts, and my thoughts at that time were my life is mine, beliefs only have power if you believe in them, how can I describe the outlaw inside me, inside everyone, amends/karma, it means nothing. Simply kill or be killed. That’s the way it is in the animal kingdom and humans are no different, we just think we are. I just started writing and it came very easily. That's when I knew we had something. I think ‘Rain’ has that genuine one-time listen impact and those type of songs are hard to come by.

“I wanted the video to be edgy, so naturally I called upon renowned director Billy Jayne, who shot the Buckcherry videos for ‘Gluttony,' 'Bring it on Back' and 'Say Fuck It' and really understands what we are trying to achieve. We wanted it to be like the movies Heat meets to Live and Die In LA with me coming in and out narrating it with the melody.

"The concept is a bunch of gangsters get robbed by some fake DEA agents and throughout the video the gangsters find out who did it, hunt them down and kill them all. We picked some iconic locations in downtown LA to shoot and being a California native it was very cool for me. Wanted it to look like a short film and Billy captured all that and then some. Enjoy!”

Year Of The Tiger was co-produced by guitarist Stevie Dacanay (Buckcherry) and Stone Temple Pilots drummer Eric Kretz. The disc is available for pre-order now.

Tracklisting:

“Year Of The Tiger”

“Inside”

“Fucked Up”

“Rain”

“Good Enough”

“The Conflict”

“Story Of My Life”

“Erotic City”

“Push It”

“Atomic”

“Rain”

“Fucked Up” video:

“Year Of The Tiger” video:

Josh Todd & The Conflict lineup:

Josh Todd - Vocals

Stevie D - Guitars/Back-Up Vocals

Sean Winchester - Drums

Greg Cash - Bass