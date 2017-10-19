NIKKI SIXX Releases My Favorite Riff With JOHN 5

Mötley Crüe / Sixx:A.M. bassist Nikki Sixx has released a new episode of his My Favorite Riff series, this time featuring guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson).

In the video below, John 5 talks about the television show Hee Haw inspiring him to pick up the guitar, and the beauty in simplicity. He dispalys his Chicken Pickin', shows off the awesome riffs in some Michael Jackson hits, and turning country riffs in metal songs. He also speaks on his inspirations ("anything out of the norm") and how he went from wanting to only be a session performer to touring the world.