Mötley Crüe / Sixx:A.M. bassist Nikki Sixx has released a new episode of his My Favorite Riff series, this time featuring bassist Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne).

In the video below, Rudy sits down with Nikki to talk metal riffs, finger picking, and why they call each other "78".