NIKKI SIXX Serves As Mentor On The Launch; Introductory Video

Celebrated international rock icon Nikki Sixx is the founding member of Mötley Crüe and Sixx:A.M.; a three-time New York Times best-selling author, a philanthropist, and photographer. Sixx is also the host of two syndicated radio shows through iHeartMedia, Sixx Sense and The Side Show Countdown.

CTV has announced that on January 10th, the inaugural season of its new original music series and international TV format The Launch, will begin airing. Recording superstars Fergie, Nikki Sixx, Jennifer Nettles, and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, joined by world-renowned music mogul Scott Borchetta, are the first of a group of musical mentors shaping the creation of new releases by undiscovered artists.

Get to know Nikki and his role in The Launch via the video below:

CTV also offers 5 Ways To Be A Rock Star Like Nikki Sixx, learn how at this location.

After an international casting call and completion of an extensive A&R process that reviewed more than 10,000 emerging performers, 30 have been selected to participate in the new six-part, hour-long series, debuting January 10th on CTV.

Reinventing the music television series genre, The Launch debuts a new and unique format, documenting an authentic, behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to break a new artist and bring a song to life. In each hour-long episode, a group of unsigned emerging artists are mentored in the creation of a new original song by a panel of internationally renowned hit makers and mentors – from discovery to stardom in just two days. The Launch takes viewers on a fresh journey every week, unveiling new talent and new songs in each episode.

“As we begin production, we look forward to watching the magic unfold as our growing list of mentors guide the show’s emerging artists through the monumental journey of launching a new song,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. “Alongside our brilliant partners at BMLG, Eureka Productions, and Insight Productions, we have worked hard to create what is sure to be an unforgettable viewer experience.”

"We have reimagined the power of television and music to give viewers, fans and especially aspiring artists, an experience like never before,” said Scott Borchetta, President and CEO of the Big Machine Label Group. “So many artists just need the right break with the right song, great production and real pop culture marketing. We're bringing together the best of the best while taking the viewer on a behind the scenes journey that's never been seen before."

“We are beyond fortunate to have been able to put together such a formidable roster of world-class artists to propel The Launch into action!" said John Brunton, Executive Producer, Insight Productions. “With production underway, the entire Insight team and our talented crew are so thrilled to bring this new music format to life.”

After the series was announced in April 2017, the search was on to find performers who could showcase music’s next big songs. A few short months later, a talented group of 30 unsigned artists/acts aged 13 to 43 and representing a hugely diverse blend of genres, styles, and musical backgrounds, have been identified to receive the opportunity of a lifetime in The Launch’s inaugural season.