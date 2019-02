NIKKI SIXX Slams "Certain Band Out On The Road Right Now" For Allegedly Using Taped Vocals - "People In Glass Houses Shouldn't Throw Rocks"

In a not-so-mysterious post on Twitter, Mötley Crüe/Sixx:A.M. bassist Nikki Sixx calls out a "certain band" who are currently on tour, accusing the lead singer of using taped vocals.

Says Sixx: "Certain band out on the road right now putting other bands DOWN and saying that they are a REAL rock band, no background singers, and other old people cranky comments except his lead vocals are on tape. People in glass houses shouldn’t throw rocks."

Asked by a fan in a follow-up if Mötley Crüe didn't use tapes for backing vocals, Sixx replies: "We’ve used technology since 87. Been using sequencers, sub tones, background vox tracks plus background singers and us. Stuff we can’t tour with like cello parts in ballads etc. Same as NIN and everybody else. We love it and don’t hide it. It’s a great tool to fill out the sound."

While the internet goes crazy, guessing that Nikki could be referring to KISS, we'll leave it to you to make your own assumptions.

On Thursday, February 21st, Nikki Sixx will be on hand for a special edition of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones's Jonesy’s Jukebox on the 95.5 KLOS station in Los Angeles, California.

Jones and Sixx will discuss Mötley Crüe upcoming biopic, The Dirt, and they’ll world premiere the new Mötley Crüe song that’s featured on the soundtrack, all on the KLOS Subaru Live Stage.

Nikki Sixx took part in a Twitter Q&A las week, and revealed some news on the soundtrack for the upcoming biopic The Dirt, the film adaptation of the Mötley Crüe biography The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band by Neil Strauss.

Sixx revealed that a song with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who portrays drummer Tommy Lee in the film, is "coming really soon". Asked to describe the band's new music for the film, he simply states, "Heavy Crüe..."

In a recent interview with Billboard, producer Howard Benson discussed working on music for The Dirt.

"I had the greatest time ever doing that," says Benson. "I haven’t done that many films but I loved the process. You had to be on your A-game the whole time. You’re constantly going back and forth between the music supervisors, the director, the producers; you have to make changes on the fly. I would do it again in a second.

"The secret weapon we found was this kid named Timmy [Craven], he was the lead singer of a band called Motley Inc., which is a Mötley Crüe cover band. I think the supervisors found him. He’s an LAPD underwater rescue guy. He’s like six-four; he could break you into pieces. And then he opens his mouth and he’s Vince Neil."

Asked if he's ever crossed paths with Mötley Crüe, Benson responds: "I did once because I was in a really bad band in L.A. when I first got out here. We used to play across the street at the Viper Room [then called the Central] and they were playing at The Whisky. I remember we had nobody at our shows, and they had people around the block. I remember looking at them all dressed up in their stuff and I remember saying to my guitar player, “Ah, that stuff’s so of-the-moment. It’ll never last. We’re real musicians over here!"

Read more at Billboard.

Sixx previously took to Twitter, posting the following: "Fück can I just say it? I’m listening to the roughs of the new Mötley Crüe and it feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds."

In response to a question on how the new songs will fit in, since the film is based on the band's past, Nikki Sixx responded: "You can trust us these are ball busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. Its our movie. We know what we're doing."