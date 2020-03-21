NIKKI SIXX Slams "Irresponsible People" For Ignoring Dangers Of Coronavirus - "I Will Protect My Family At All Costs; So Should You"

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx posted a message via Instagram calling out people - the younger generation in particular - who are treating the current Coronavirus pandemic as a joke:

Annihilator frontman Jeff Waters took to social media earlier in the week to call out beachgoers in the Clearwater area of Florida for the exact same reason:

"Speechless. Elderly people will die because of senseless, ignorant and selfish scenes like this, as well as some bars over here in the UK that currently advertise that 'alcohol kills the virus so come on down and drink in our establishment.' Poor elderly and immunocompromised that will be unnecessarily be killed when some pass this on to them. You might not know you have it but some can die from you passing it on. Shame on you. You KNOW I'm writing a song about this one!!!"

Fellow guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) showed his support for Jeff's call:

"Exactly. It’s pathetic. The younger generation is being so terrible as human beings and the furthest thing from adults with this issue. Shame on all of them who would risk another’s life for their personal gratification."

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The disease was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, China and has since spread globally, resulting in the 2019 – 20 coronavirus pandemic. Common symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. While the majority of cases result in mild symptoms, some progress to severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure. Governments the world over have implemented "social distancing" and lockdowns as a preventive measure to impeed the spread of the virus, which includes the cancellation of all public events and gatherings, and the closing of all non-essential public services for an as-yet-undetermined length of time.