NIKKI SIXX Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery - "I'm Really Feeling A Lot Better Than I Was Before I Went In"

Nikki Sixx (Sixx:A.M., Mötley Crüe) underwent hip replacement surgery on April 13th and talked about the procedure on his syndicated radio show, Sixx Sense. Check out the segment below.

Sixx: "It's amazing what they can do with modern medicine. I have to tell you, I was up, I was walking. The next day, I walked three hundred feet, and the next day, with only a cane, I walked up a flight of stairs, they showed me how to get in and out of a car, and they sent me home. And I've been here in the house pretty much ever since then. I went out a little bit yesterday, and I kind of took it too far. But I just wanted to be active. So, for anybody out there that has to go through a surgery like this, it's probably the best thing you'll ever do for yourself, 'cause I'm really feeling a lot better than I was before I went in for surgery."

It was reported back in 2015 that Nikki was working on a Broadway play based on his memoir, The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star, according to The Washington Post.

Speaking at The Last Ever European Press Conference at The Law Society in London on June 5th, 2015 Nikki said: "The Broadway play is based on the The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star book. We are working on that. It's hard with the mother ship that is Mötley Crüe it takes so much time but it's our number one priority, it always has been."

Sixx checked in with the following update on the project via Facebook on April 1st:

"End of a long and productive week working on The Heroin Diaries play. Really exciting to finally be digging into the details and talking through set design and music for the theater stage (obviously I have a lot of experience with set design which is helpful but a theatrical presentation is different in a lot of ways). We have a great team and I am learning a lot. Really grateful we have the people we have for this show.

The music is now laced in with the dialogue. Most of the songs are written already but I might need to write one more to fill a gap. Next up after I recover from (shoulder) surgery next week is casting. Have a great weekend."

Netflix is in talks to make a movie about the rise of 1980s heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, reports Anthony D'Alessandro of Deadline.com. Dirt is based on the New York Times bestseller The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, which was written by Crüe members Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Nikki Sixx, along with author Neil Strauss. The bandmembers also will serve as co-producers on the Netflix film.

The script is being penned by Rich Wilkes and Californication creator Tom Kapinos, the latter a die-hard fan of ’70s and ’80s rock music. Quite often storylines on Californication involved author protagonist Hank Moody (David Duchovny) intersecting with the crazed, late-night life of Hollywood’s music biz. Dirt previously was being developed at Focus, and prior to that at Paramount.