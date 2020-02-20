NILE Announce The Vile Nilotic Rites Part II North American Tour
February 20, 2020, 12 minutes ago
Technical death metal Egyptologists, Nile, have announced the Vile Nilotic Rites Part II. The 43 date trek will kick-off on September 26 in Durham, NC and will make stops in Toronto, Denver and Atlanta before concluding in Monterey on November 14 at Explanda De Los Sultanes.
Karl Sanders comments, “The members of Nile had such a blast with all of our Nile fans on the recent USA Tour supporting the Vile Nilotic Rites album that we decided to hit it again! This time, we are going to include some new cities and venues in addition to the usual favorite stops across the States AND we are also going to include some time with our Canadian fans, culminating with a Gran Fiesta de Metale at the Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey! We are sincerely looking forward to seeing all of you on tour!”
Nile is touring in support of their latest album, Vile Nilotic Rites, which was released last fall via Nuclear Blast. Watch the video for "Snake Pit Mating Frenzy" below.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, February 21 at Enterthevault.com.
Tour dates:
September
26 - Durham, NC - Motorco
27 - Huntington, WV - V Club
29 - Reading, PA - Reverb
30 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
October
1 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (MA)
4 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
6 - Quebec City, QUE - Imperial
7 - Montreal, QUE - The Fairmount
8 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
9 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
10 - London, ON - Call the Office
11 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum
12 - Thunder Bay, - ON Crocks
13 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
14 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
15 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
16 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
19 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Cabaret
21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
22 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
23 - Bend, OR - Domino Room
24 - Sacramento CA - Holy Diver
25 - Oakland CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse
26 - Santa Ana CA - The Observatory
27 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
28 - West Hollywood, Ca - Whisky A Go Go
30 - Denver, CO - Herman Hideaway
31 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
November
1 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
2 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater
3 - Joliet, IL - tTe Forge
4 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse
6 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall at Greasy
7 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
8 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
10 - Winter Park - The Haven
11 - West Palm Beach - Kelsey Theater
14 - Monterrey - Explanda De Los Sultanes
(Photo - Francesco Desmaele)