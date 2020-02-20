NILE Announce The Vile Nilotic Rites Part II North American Tour

Technical death metal Egyptologists, Nile, have announced the Vile Nilotic Rites Part II. The 43 date trek will kick-off on September 26 in Durham, NC and will make stops in Toronto, Denver and Atlanta before concluding in Monterey on November 14 at Explanda De Los Sultanes.

Karl Sanders comments, “The members of Nile had such a blast with all of our Nile fans on the recent USA Tour supporting the Vile Nilotic Rites album that we decided to hit it again! This time, we are going to include some new cities and venues in addition to the usual favorite stops across the States AND we are also going to include some time with our Canadian fans, culminating with a Gran Fiesta de Metale at the Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey! We are sincerely looking forward to seeing all of you on tour!”

Nile is touring in support of their latest album, Vile Nilotic Rites, which was released last fall via Nuclear Blast. Watch the video for "Snake Pit Mating Frenzy" below.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, February 21 at Enterthevault.com.

Tour dates:

September

26 - Durham, NC - Motorco

27 - Huntington, WV - V Club

29 - Reading, PA - Reverb

30 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

October

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (MA)

4 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

6 - Quebec City, QUE - Imperial

7 - Montreal, QUE - The Fairmount

8 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

9 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

10 - London, ON - Call the Office

11 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

12 - Thunder Bay, - ON Crocks

13 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

14 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

15 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

16 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

19 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Cabaret

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

23 - Bend, OR - Domino Room

24 - Sacramento CA - Holy Diver

25 - Oakland CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse

26 - Santa Ana CA - The Observatory

27 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

28 - West Hollywood, Ca - Whisky A Go Go

30 - Denver, CO - Herman Hideaway

31 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

November

1 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

2 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater

3 - Joliet, IL - tTe Forge

4 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse

6 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall at Greasy

7 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

8 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10 - Winter Park - The Haven

11 - West Palm Beach - Kelsey Theater

14 - Monterrey - Explanda De Los Sultanes

(Photo - Francesco Desmaele)