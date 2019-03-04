NILE Announces A Vile Caustic Attack US Tour With Special Guest TERRORIZER

Egyptian-themed technical death metal champions, Nile, announce their 2019 A Vile Caustic Attack tour with special guests, American grindcore legend, Terrorizer. The 39-date trek kicks off at the Loft at Centerstage in Atlanta, Georgia on November 1st and will conclude on December 14th at The Firmament in Greenville, South Carolina.

Nile founding member Karl Sanders comments, "The band is very much looking forward to the upcoming Nile/Terrorizer USA Tour in November 2019. We had a great time touring Europe together last year and I have no doubt that Nile and Terrorizer touring the states as a package will be a month long extravaganza of metal madness. All of us in Nile are also extremely fired up for this November USA tour as we will be playing several killer new songs from our newest record as well as classic Nile favorites from our back catalog. See you on tour!"

Nile will be touring in support of their upcoming new release. Stay tuned for more updates about the anticipated ninth album. Terrorizer is touring in support of their new full-length, Caustic Attack (The End Records).

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at Enterthevault.com.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Loft At Centerstage - Atlanta, GA

2 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

3 - Motorco - Durham, NC

4 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

5 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

6 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

7 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

8 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

9 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

11 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

12 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

13 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

14 - Turner Hall - Milwaukee, WI

15 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Wildwood Saloon - Iowa City, IA

17 - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

18 - Hermans Hideaway - Denver, CO

19 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

21 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

22 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

23 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

24 - Oakland Metro Operahouse - Oakland, CA

25 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

26 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

27 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

29 - Backstage Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

30 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

December

1 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

3 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

5 - 89th Street Collective - Oklahoma City, OK

6 - Trees - Dallas, TX

7 - Come And Take It Live! - Austin, TX

8 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

10 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

11 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

12 - Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL

13 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

14 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC

(Photo - F. Desmaele)