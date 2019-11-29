NILE - Capital Chaos TV Interview And Live Footage From Sacramento Show Posted

Nile performed at Holy Diver in Sacramento, CA on November 23rd. Capital Chaos TV caught up with founder Karl Sanders and filmed the band's show. Check out the interview and live footage below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Sacrifice Unto Sebek"

"Defiling The Gates of Ishtar"

"Kafir!"

"Call To Destruction"

"Long Shadows of Dread"

"In the Name of Amun"

"The Fiends Who Come To Steal The Magick Of The Deceased"

"Vile Nilotic Rites"

"Snake Pit Mating Frenzy"

"The Howling Of The Jinn"

"Sarcophagus"

"4th Arra Of Dagon" (outro only)

"Black Seeds of Vengeance"

Nile's A Vile Caustic Attack tour, with special guests Terrorizer, is underway and will conclude on December 14 at The Firmament in Greenville, South Carolina.

Tickets for the tour are on sale at Enterthevault.com.

Tour dates:

November

29 - Backstage Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

30 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

December

1 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

3 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

5 - 89th Street Collective - Oklahoma City, OK

6 - Trees - Dallas, TX

7 - Come And Take It Live! - Austin, TX

8 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

10 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

11 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

12 - Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL

13 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

14 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC