NILE Drummer GEORGE KOLLIAS Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Nile drummer George Kollias shows off the gear that he uses onstage:

In a recent episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Nile guitarist/vocalist Karl Sanders shows off the gear that he uses onstage:

Nile were also featured in a recent episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, available for streaming below:

Nile perform next on August 3rd at Wacken Open Air 2017 in Wacken, Germany. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.