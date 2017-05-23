NILE Drummer GEORGE KOLLIAS Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

May 23, 2017, 2 minutes ago

news heavy metal nile

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Nile drummer George Kollias shows off the gear that he uses onstage:

In a recent episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Nile guitarist/vocalist Karl Sanders shows off the gear that he uses onstage:

Nile were also featured in a recent episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, available for streaming below:

Nile perform next on August 3rd at Wacken Open Air 2017 in Wacken, Germany. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

