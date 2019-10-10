NILE Launch Pre-Order Video Trailer For Upcoming Vile Nilotic Rites Album

Technical death metal Egyptologists, Nile, have released this new pre-order trailer for their upcoming ninth album, Vile Nilotic Rites, to be released on November 1 via Nuclear Blast.

Vile Nilotic Rites was recorded and produced by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina with the exception of the drums which were recorded at Esoteron Music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering handled by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal "Xaay" Loranc who has worked with the band for over 10 years.

Vile Nilotic Rites will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Vinyl

* Red Vinyl (Limited to 1,500)

* Red with bone Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 300)

* Red/Bone Swirl Vinyl (Limited to 300)

* Black Vinyl

* White Vinyl (Limited to 300)

* Beige Vinyl (Limited to 300)

* Purple Vinyl (Limited to 300)

- T-shirt Bundle

* Includes CD Digipak, T-Shirt & Poster

Pre-order your copy of Vile Nilotic Rites in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

Vile Nilotic Rites tracklisting:

"Long Shadows Of Dread"

"Oxford Handbook Of Savage Genocidal Warfare"

"Vile Nilotic Rites"

"Seven Horns Of War"

"That Which Is Forbidden"

"Snake Pit Mating Frenzy"

"Revel In Their Suffering"

"Thus Sayeth The Parasites Of The Mind"

"Where Is The Wrathful Sky"

"The Imperishable Stars Are Sickened"

"We Are Cursed"

"Vile Nilotic Rites" lyric video:

"Long Shadows Of Dread" lyric video:

Nile's A Vile Caustic Attack tour, with special guests Terrorizer, kicks off at the Loft at Centerstage in Atlanta, Georgia on November 1 and will conclude on December 14 at The Firmament in Greenville, South Carolina.

Karl Sanders comments, "The band is very much looking forward to the upcoming Nile/Terrorizer USA Tour in November 2019. We had a great time touring Europe together last year and I have no doubt that Nile and Terrorizer touring the states as a package will be a month long extravaganza of metal madness. All of us in Nile are also extremely fired up for this November USA tour as we will be playing several killer new songs from our newest record as well as classic Nile favorites from our back catalog. See you on tour!"

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at Enterthevault.com.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Loft At Centerstage - Atlanta, GA

2 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

3 - Motorco - Durham, NC

4 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

5 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

6 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

7 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

8 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

9 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

11 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

12 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

13 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

14 - Turner Hall - Milwaukee, WI

15 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Wildwood Saloon - Iowa City, IA

17 - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

18 - Hermans Hideaway - Denver, CO

19 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

21 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

22 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

23 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

24 - Oakland Metro Operahouse - Oakland, CA

25 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

26 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

27 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

29 - Backstage Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

30 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

December

1 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

3 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

5 - 89th Street Collective - Oklahoma City, OK

6 - Trees - Dallas, TX

7 - Come And Take It Live! - Austin, TX

8 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

10 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

11 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

12 - Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL

13 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

14 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC

(Photo - Francesco Desmaele)