NILE - New Album Mixed And Mastered

Egyptian-themed technical death metal champions, Nile, have issued an update on their forthcoming ninth studio album, and follow-up to 2015's What Should Not Be Unearthed, expected this fall.

Says drummer George Kollias: "Listening to the new album mixed/mastered as i type, i cannot find the words to tell you how fucking great this album sounds!!! Mark Lewis nailed it, best production we ever had!!!! Prepare for this release, this album is a classic one.....mark my words!"

Nile's A Vile Caustic Attack tour, with special guests Terrorizer, kicks off at the Loft at Centerstage in Atlanta, Georgia on November 1 and will conclude on December 14 at The Firmament in Greenville, South Carolina.

Nile founding member Karl Sanders comments, "The band is very much looking forward to the upcoming Nile/Terrorizer USA Tour in November 2019. We had a great time touring Europe together last year and I have no doubt that Nile and Terrorizer touring the states as a package will be a month long extravaganza of metal madness. All of us in Nile are also extremely fired up for this November USA tour as we will be playing several killer new songs from our newest record as well as classic Nile favorites from our back catalog. See you on tour!"

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at Enterthevault.com.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Loft At Centerstage - Atlanta, GA

2 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

3 - Motorco - Durham, NC

4 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

5 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

6 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

7 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

8 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

9 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

11 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

12 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

13 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

14 - Turner Hall - Milwaukee, WI

15 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Wildwood Saloon - Iowa City, IA

17 - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

18 - Hermans Hideaway - Denver, CO

19 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

21 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

22 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

23 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

24 - Oakland Metro Operahouse - Oakland, CA

25 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

26 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

27 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

29 - Backstage Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

30 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

December

1 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

3 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

5 - 89th Street Collective - Oklahoma City, OK

6 - Trees - Dallas, TX

7 - Come And Take It Live! - Austin, TX

8 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

10 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

11 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

12 - Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL

13 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

14 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC

(Photo - F. Desmaele)