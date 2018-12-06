NILE Post Teaser Video From Recording Session For New Album

South Carolina crushers Nile are currently working on the follow-up to What Should Not Be Unearthed from 2015. They have posted a short clip from the studio featuring a teaser of new music. Check it out below.

The new as-yet-untitled album features new guitarist / vocalist Brian Kingsland, who replaced Dallas Toler-Wade last year.

Back in mid-summer 2017, Metal Wani's Editor In Chief Owais 'Vitek' Nabi had a chat with Nile mastermind Karl Sanders at Bangalore Open Air. He discussed the debut gig in India, departure of longtime member Dallas Toler Wade, reception to new guitarist Brian Kingsland, how they plan the setlist for the tour due to technically challenging aspect of the music and fan response to Nile's most technical song till date.

Sanders also talked about working with Erik Rutan for the upcoming Nile album, current status of the album with over 5 songs written with new guitarist Brian Kingsland, and plans to release the record by end of the year and bring back the triple vocal attack on the next album. He threw light on the musical direction of the record calling it 'Evil', interacting with fans on the social media and whether Nile will ever do a Live On Request tour by asking fans to select songs for the tour.

