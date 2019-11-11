NILE's Karl Sanders Discusses His Trip To Egypt - "Some Of The Cab Drivers Are Insane, Just Crazy"; Video

Technical death metal Egyptologists, Nile, recently released their ninth album, Vile Nilotic Rites, via Nuclear Blast. In this new video, Karl Sanders discusses his trip to Egypt:

Vile Nilotic Rites was recorded and produced by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina with the exception of the drums which were recorded at Esoteron Music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering handled by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal "Xaay" Loranc who has worked with the band for over 10 years.

Vile Nilotic Rites tracklisting:

"Long Shadows Of Dread"

"Oxford Handbook Of Savage Genocidal Warfare"

"Vile Nilotic Rites"

"Seven Horns Of War"

"That Which Is Forbidden"

"Snake Pit Mating Frenzy"

"Revel In Their Suffering"

"Thus Sayeth The Parasites Of The Mind"

"Where Is The Wrathful Sky"

"The Imperishable Stars Are Sickened"

"We Are Cursed"

"Snake Pit Mating Frenzy" lyric video:

"Vile Nilotic Rites" lyric video:

"Long Shadows Of Dread" lyric video:

Nile's A Vile Caustic Attack tour, with special guests Terrorizer, is underway and will conclude on December 14 at The Firmament in Greenville, South Carolina.

Tour dates:

November

11 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

12 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

13 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

14 - Turner Hall - Milwaukee, WI

15 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Wildwood Saloon - Iowa City, IA

17 - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

18 - Hermans Hideaway - Denver, CO

19 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

21 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

22 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

23 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

24 - Oakland Metro Operahouse - Oakland, CA

25 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

26 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

27 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

29 - Backstage Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

30 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

December

1 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

3 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

5 - 89th Street Collective - Oklahoma City, OK

6 - Trees - Dallas, TX

7 - Come And Take It Live! - Austin, TX

8 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

10 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

11 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

12 - Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL

13 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

14 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC