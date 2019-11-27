NILE's KARL SANDERS Talks Making Of New Album - "This Record Has Got THE BEATLES Songwriting Lessons Crawling All Over It"

Nile's Karl Sanders recently spoke with Guitar World about the making of the band's new album, Vile Nilotic Rites, commenting on the beauty of simplicity in muisc, including death metal. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

GW: There’s power in repetition. The same mechanism that can make a song such as She Loves You by The Beatles function, also works with Black Seeds of Vengeance, with death metal.

Sanders: “It’s funny that you mention Lennon and McCartney because both Brian (Kingsland) and I are huge Beatles fans. This record has got Beatles songwriting lessons crawling all over it. Man, the lessons that can be learned from just studying the work of Lennon and McCartney! Even if you are playing tech death metal, whatever, songwriting fucking matters. Knowing how to take those musical elements and use them to tell a musical story is not something that just falls out of the fucking sky. There is a lot of craft that goes into that, and, definitely, Brian is on the same page with me on this; study the work of the masters. It’s where all the great lessons are.”

GW: Sometimes the lesson is that we can create so much out of so little.

Sanders: “Yeah, I totally agree. Sometimes that stark simplicity is beautiful in itself. There is a version of a song, wait, I’m trying to think of it, it’s an old Lou Reed song, 'Sweet Jane', and somebody came out with that 15 years ago and it’s just a simple acoustic guitar, with a lot of ambience on it, and one layer of vocal, and there is not a whole lot else to it, and it’s the most beautiful, haunting thing I think I have ever heard.”

Read the complete interview here.

Vile Nilotic Rites was recorded and produced by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina with the exception of the drums which were recorded at Esoteron Music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering handled by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal "Xaay" Loranc who has worked with the band for over 10 years.

Order your copy of Vile Nilotic Rites in the format of your choice here.

Vile Nilotic Rites tracklisting:

"Long Shadows Of Dread"

"Oxford Handbook Of Savage Genocidal Warfare"

"Vile Nilotic Rites"

"Seven Horns Of War"

"That Which Is Forbidden"

"Snake Pit Mating Frenzy"

"Revel In Their Suffering"

"Thus Sayeth The Parasites Of The Mind"

"Where Is The Wrathful Sky"

"The Imperishable Stars Are Sickened"

"We Are Cursed"

"Snake Pit Mating Frenzy" lyric video:

"Vile Nilotic Rites" lyric video:

"Long Shadows Of Dread" lyric video:

Nile's A Vile Caustic Attack tour, with special guests Terrorizer, is underway and will conclude on December 14 at The Firmament in Greenville, South Carolina.

Tickets for the tour are on sale at Enterthevault.com.

Tour dates:

November

27 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

29 - Backstage Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

30 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

December

1 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

3 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

5 - 89th Street Collective - Oklahoma City, OK

6 - Trees - Dallas, TX

7 - Come And Take It Live! - Austin, TX

8 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

10 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

11 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

12 - Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL

13 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

14 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC