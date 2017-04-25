NILE’s Karl Sanders Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video
April 25, 2017, 3 minutes ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Nile guitarist/vocalist Karl Sanders shows off the gear that he uses onstage:
Nile are featured in a recent episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, available for streaming below:
Upcoming Nile live dates are listed below:
August
3 - Wacken Open Air 2017 - Wacken, Germany
10 - Brutal Assault 2017 - Jaroměř, Czech Republic
11 - Party.San Metal Open Air 2017 - Obermehler, Germany
13 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest 2017 - Râşnov, Romania