NILE’s Karl Sanders Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

April 25, 2017, 3 minutes ago

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Nile guitarist/vocalist Karl Sanders shows off the gear that he uses onstage:

Nile are featured in a recent episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, available for streaming below:

Upcoming Nile live dates are listed below:

August
3 - Wacken Open Air 2017 - Wacken, Germany
10 - Brutal Assault 2017 - Jaroměř, Czech Republic
11 - Party.San Metal Open Air 2017 - Obermehler, Germany
13 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest 2017 - Râşnov, Romania

