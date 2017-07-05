NILE’s Karl Sanders Has Five Songs Written For New Album; Interview Streaming

Metal Wani's Editor In Chief Owais 'Vitek' Nabi had a chat with Nile mastermind Karl Sanders at Bangalore Open Air.

He discusses the debut gig in India, departure of longtime member Dallas Toler Wade, reception to new guitarist Brian Kingsland, how they plan the setlist for the tour due to technically challenging aspect of the music and fan response to Nile's most technical song till date.

He talks about working with Erik Rutan for the upcoming Nile album, current status of the album with over 5 songs written with new guitarist Brian Kingsland, and plans to release the record by end of the year and bring back the triple vocal attack on the next album.

He throws light on the musical direction of the record calling it 'Evil', interacting with fans on the social media and whether Nile will ever do a Live On Request tour by asking fans to select songs for the tour.