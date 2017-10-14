NINE INCH NAILS Mastermind TRENT REZNOR And ATTICUS ROSS Cover John Carpenter's "Halloween" Theme

Nine Inch Nails' mastermind Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have created their own rendition of the theme music from John Carpenter's classic 1978 movie Halloween. It has been issued as a tease for the release of Carpenter's Anthology: Movie Themes 1974 - 1998 album, due on October 20th via Sacred Bones.

Reznor: "I clearly remember my friends and I at 13 years old conning our parents into letting us see 'Halloween' when it came out in 1978. We left the theatre forever changed. We were damaged and scarred, with the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter - it's your fault that I turned out the way I did."

Carpenter: "Moody and dark - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' version of 'Halloween' does amazing justice to the original. I'm impressed."

Reznor and Ross released a five track EP, Not The Actual Events, on December 23rd, 2016. The record finds the duo "taking an unexpected left turn and sounding unrecognizable from their current film work. It's an unfriendly, fairly impenetrable record that we needed to make. It's an EP because that ended up being the proper length to tell that story."

The EP is available for streaming via Spotify at this location.

Tracklist:

"Branches/Bones"

"Dear World"

"She's Gone Away" (feat. Mariqueen Maandig)

"The Idea Of You" (feat. Dave Grohl)

"Burning Bright (Field On Fire)" (feat. Dave Navarro)

Reznor is also releasing a limited edition 4xLP vinyl version of the 1999 NIN album The Fragile, containing 37 bonus tracks. The Fragile: Deviations 1 will be available on LP only, not digitally.

Reznor said in a press release:

"The Fragile occupies a very interesting and intimate place in my heart. I was going through a turbulent time in my life when making it and revisiting it has become a form of therapy for me. As an experiment, I removed all the vocals from the record and found it became a truly changed experience that worked on a different yet compelling level. The Fragile: Deviations 1 represents Atticus and I embellishing the original record with a number of tracks from those sessions we didn’t use before. The result paints a complimentary but different picture we wanted to share."

Reznor has also announced that he and art director John Crawdord are embarking on a reissue project, creating “definitive editions of all the major NIN releases on vinyl.” Broken, The Downward Spiral, and The Fragile are now available to pre-order.

Reznor: “We want to present the catalog as it was intended to be, with no compromises. That means a careful remastering of the audio from the original sources, a painstaking recreation of the artwork, pristine materials, some surprises and an insane attention to detail that you probably won't notice…but it matters to us. No extra bullshit and gimmicks – the 'real' records in their truest form.”