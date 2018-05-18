NINE INCH NAILS - New Song "God Break Down The Door" Streaming; Bad Witch EP Due In June

The new Nine Inch Nails song "God Break Down The Door" - the first single from the forthcoming Bad Witch EP - is streaming below. Bad Witch is due for a June 22nd release.

Bad Witch tracklist:

"Shit Mirror"

"Ahead Of Ourselves"

"Play The Goddamned Part"

"God Break Down The Door"

"I'm Not From This World"

"Over And Out"

Guesting on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1, NIN mastermind Trent Reznor said "Bad Witch wasn’t necessarily what we thought it was going to be when we started. I thought it was going to go more science fiction. I don’t really want to overwhelm you with cleverness and deep diving…we wanted to take it in a way that surprised us, that doesn’t have a nice clean and ultimately safe explanation. At our core, we are rotten, and that’s kind of the theme. It’s less about there’s there’s a reason why things are the way they are. It’s just we are all who we are."

Check out the audio interview here