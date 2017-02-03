NINTH CIRCLE Announce Final Show Of Legions Of The Brave Tour

Pure Rock Records recording artists, Ninth Circle, is gearing up for the final show of their Legions Of The Brave Tour, with Uli Jon Roth in Santa Ana, CA on Saturday, February 18th. Billed as The Tokyo Tapes Revisited Tour, the show will be a treat for Scorpions fans and guitar freaks alike.

Ninth Circle has spent the last several months touring. They have shared the stage with such acts as Riot, Girlschool, Primal Fear, Y&T, Armored Saint, and most recently Graham Bonnet as part of NAMM weekend in Anaheim, CA.

Their latest release, Legions Of The Brave, has sparked interest in Ninth Circle most notably in European and Japanese markets. “It has been very exciting to get feedback from all over the world,” explains guitarist/vocalist Dennis Brown. “We are pleased with what Pure Rock Records has done for us and are looking forward to our next release with them. New opportunities are presenting themselves so we really are itching to get back into the studio and hammer out our next album.”

Bassist Frank Forray states, “The band has been playing live non-stop since Legions Of The Brave was released in May of 2015. We truly appreciate all the support we have received from fans around the world. They have displayed overwhelming support for this record and for the band. We have made many new fans and have played with may terrific bands on this touring cycle. It has been one of the greatest experiences for the band since we started.”

Frank goes on to say, “It has not been a secret that we have been preparing new songs for our upcoming album. At this point, we are about half way done rehearsing the new songs. Fans who have had the opportunity to see us live since October have been treated to a few new songs which we have put into our set. In order for us to complete the next record we need to focus in the rehearsal studio and complete the remaining songs so we can enter the recording studio and deliver the next Ninth Circle record. I truly believe fans will hear the next evolution of this band on the next album as we grow as songwriters. I also believe we more focused in what we want Ninth Circle to be in the world of heavy metal.”

“We feel this final show of the touring cycle for Legions Of The Brave is a great way to turn the corner and put an exclamation point on this record,” exclaims Frank. “This will be a great send off for the band, fans and friends who have supported us for almost two years straight with this record. There’s no doubt we will do something special to say ‘thank you’ to everyone’s support.”

