NINTH CIRCLE Announce New Album

Ninth Circle has announced the release of their fourth record. Their new record, title undisclosed at this time, will be available June 2020 through the German heavy metal label, Pure Underground Records.

Bassist and songwriter, Frank Forray, provides some insight, "This is without a doubt the best record we have ever made, and probably the toughest one to make too.” Frank goes on, "We started this project in August of 2017 and wrapped it up April of 2019 and now it's coming out! There are some amazing songs on this record which are some of the best we have ever written. And we have a couple of great surprises too!"

More information will be forthcoming soon.