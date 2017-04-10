NINTH CIRCLE - Drummer DAVE DAVIS Returns To The Band

Drummer Dave Davis has returned to Ninth Circle after a year away. Dave and Ninth Circle had parted ways in March 2016 and was replaced with Jim Standerfer to complete the remaining dates on the Legions Of The Brave Tour and subsequent Make America Metal Tour. The band had also begun rehearsing new material with Jim Standerfer for the new Ninth Circle record.

Bassist Frank Forray provides insight to the return of Dave Davis, “We had a very amicable split with Dave early last year. Even the word 'split' makes it sound harsh, as it was anything but. Dave needed some time away and the band’s schedule was such that we had to keep charging. So, in probably the friendliest terms we agreed to remain friends, and with Dave’s recommendation we sought out Jim as his replacement to maintain our commitments.”

While completing the remaining dates of the Legions Of The Brave Tour, Ninth Circle began rehearsing new material for the next record, “We completed the remaining live dates with Jim while beginning to rehearse new material for our upcoming record. Unfortunately, as we were over half way done with rehearsing new material, Jim informed us of his intention to leave the band. That was a blow to Dennis and me. The timing was awkward as we had been working diligently on new material to get into the studio to begin recording with Jim.”

Ninth Circle reunited the strong friendship with Dave. “Dennis and I had many conversations over two or three weeks about what to do next. We had seen Dave at the last show of our tour and we spoke a little that evening. Luckily for us he wasn’t working with anyone at the time so we decided to give him a call. Dave was available, excited, and enthusiastic about returning so it was an easy transition.”

The band has been in the rehearsal studio working on the new material, “We picked up right where we left off with Dave - same jokes, same timing and same songwriting strength that led to the success of Legions Of The Brave. We have been in the studio now for two weeks and we have completed structuring five songs of the twelve written for the next record. They sound extremely powerful.”

Dennis adds: "It's been apparent during our first rehearsals back together that we still enjoy arranging and working on new songs collectively. Although the songs have already been written, everyone has their chance to explore new parts or ideas if they enhance a song. It's as if Dave's break not only benefited Dave, but has recharged Frank and I."

Dave Davis says, “I am excited to be back in Ninth Circle, and the new material is the strongest we've done yet. I am very much looking forward to recording, and playing these new songs."

Frank goes onto explain, “I have been listening back to the recordings of our rehearsals and it sounds heavy and mean! The next batch of songs will definitely have Ninth Circle fans banging their heads like never before!”