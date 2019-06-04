NINTH CIRCLE Part Ways With Drummer DAVE DAVIS

Los Angeles melodic metal band Ninth Circle have confirmed drummer Dave Davis has left the band.

"We are all still on great terms," explains Frank Forray. "Dave was with us for almost 10 years and joined right when we released The Power Of One in 2009. He also recorded the Legions Of The Brave CD with us, which was a lot of fun, and he supported that CD on the road with us. Three years ago, Dave took a leave of absence for about a year and then returned for the recording of our new CD. So yes, it is true, Dave is no longer with us and we wish him the best in his new endeavors outside of drumming. We will keep everyone updated on our search for a new Ninth Circle drummer!"