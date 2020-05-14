NINTH CIRCLE To Release Echo Black Album In June; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

US metal band, Ninth Circle, will release their new album, Echo Black, via Pure Underground Records on June 26. The pre-order phase will start on June 12.

Ninth Circle is back! The compositions on the new album, Echo Black, are more catchy than ever before. You will find influences from the who is who of melodic metal, but Ninth Circle combines them for a unique sound of their own. It doesn't matter if you prefer NWOBHM, US-metal, or Euro-metal, Ninth Circle includes several styles in their totally convincing new material. Sometimes epic, sometimes powerful, but heard once you won't get the songs out of your mind. The songs are diverse with a powerful production. What more do you need?

Tracklisting:

"Dance Of Swords"

"The Angel's Share"

"Echo Black"

"Forever More"

"Tokyo Nights"

"Prelude To Glory"

"Shadow Of Giants"

"Return Of The King"

"Riding The Storm"

"Then & There"

"Natural High"

"When The Sun Goes Down" (Bonus track)

"Warrior"

Lineup:

Dennis Brown - vocals, guitars

Frank Forray - bass

Richie “Captain Black” Brooks - drums

Special guests:

Jeff Prentice - keyboards, string arrangements; Outro guitar solo on "Warrior"

Todd Michael Hall - vocals on "Warrior"

Mike Flyntz - guitar solo on "Warrior"

Frank Gilchriest - drums on "Forever More"