NINTH SPHERE Release Debut Album Zenith; Announce Open Public Vocal Audition

Symphonic metal act Ninth Sphere (ex-The Browning) from Dallas, Texas have released their debut album Zenith. The album was mixed and mastered by UK producer, Justin Paul Hill (Betraying The Martyrs, SikTh). The cover art for the album was produced by artist Nick Baxter.

Ninth Sphere is the brainchild of guitarist Brian Cravey, one of the original founding members of The Browning, and is heavily influenced by artists such as In Flames, Born of Osiris, Betraying the Martyrs and Architects. The group is rounded out by bassist Travis Hampe and drummer Dylan O'rourke.

The band is holding open, public auditions for a vocalist. To be considered the band is asking for potential candidates to choose a song from the album and make an audition track and/or video. Submissions can be posted to any of the bands social media accounts or emailed to ninthsphereofficial@gmail.com. Ninth Sphere is planning a physical re-release of the Zenith album once a vocalist is found.

Brian Cravey states, "After leaving The Browning in 2011 and accomplishing some life long goals outside of music, I decided it was time to get back to a music project. I’ve been writing this material for a couple of years and finally found a few like minded musicians to join the band. Travis is a true visionary artist and he will create the imagery for the band, as well as holding down bass duties. Dylan is a professional live sound engineer and an amazing drummer. We have big plans for this band and tons of music written. Once we find the perfect voice to finish our sound we will take things to the next level. Expect some live shows and videos very soon!"

The Zenith album can be streamed and downloaded at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Seraphim"

"Velocity"

"Volition"

"Encounter"

"Zenith"

"Forrestor"

"Increate"

"Solar Divide"

"Halijee"

"The Blackening"

"Vesuvius"

For further details, visit Ninth Sphere on Facebook.