NIRVANA's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Covered By SERSHEN & ZARITSKAYA; Music Video

Sershen & Zaritskaya - vocalist Daria Zaritskaya and guitarist Sergey Sershen, along with bassist Alex Shturmak and drummer Dmitry Kim - have released their cover of the Nirvana classic, "Smells Like Teen Spirit". Watch the video below:

Check out their covers of Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell", AC/DC's "Back In Black", Skid Row's "Youth Gone Wild", and Whitesnake's "Is This Love" below, and support Sershen & Zaritskaya on Patreon.